Upper & Lower Dicker Village News

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40am to 12 noon. All welcome.

EAST SUSSEX LIVING HISTORY Festival takes place at Michelham Priory House & Gardens from 23 to 25 August. Experience live combat displays, traditional crafts, and exciting medieval and Tudor encampments on a stunning moated island, with fun for all ages.

Highlights will be dancers and all weekend long, enjoy dramatic combat displays, hands-on history and interactive entertainment. On Saturday & Sunday, be enchanted by the Gallyard Tudor Dancers with audience participation for those who dare. On Monday, feel the beat with vibrant performances from Anderida Border Morris dancers. Daily displays of historic battlefield tactics and weaponry. A truly dynamic celebration of the past for all the senses.

A VILLAGE FETE & FUN DAY is happening at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground, BN27 4DL on Sunday, August 24 from 10am to 6pm. There will be bouncy castle and slide, BBQ and ice creams, beer tent, demonstrations, carnival games, tug of war, flyball, entertainment, sports activities, market stalls, dog show and lots more. Free entry and parking.

Your World

BATES GREEN GARDEN is open both Wednesdays and Saturdays at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington BN26 6SH from 10am to 4pm. Entry into Bates Green Garden is £10 and includes entry to Beatons Wood, a slice of Victoria Sponge and a hot drink at the Laurel Café.