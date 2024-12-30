Upper & Lower Dicker Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MICHELHAM PRIORY WASSAIL is a magical event of dancing, drumming, fire and feasting to bless the trees and wish them good health for the year ahead.

Bring along a musical instrument, decorate yourself in foliage and feathers and join the torchlit procession to wake the apple trees from their slumber, scare away evil spirits and celebrate winter as the Tudors did.

Hot and cold refreshments are available at both the Family Wassail (2.45pm to 5pm) and the Adult-only Wassail (6pm to 9pm) and alcohol will be served at the adult event only. This is a ticket only event at www.sussexpast.co.uk. If you plan to park on-site, it is essential to purchase a parking ticket (£1) for each car you intend to bring. Dogs are not permitted at this event (with the exception of assistance dogs) due to the nature of the event.

DROP-IN YOGA CLASSES held in Upper Dicker Village Hall resume in January. These classes are run by ‘Trish Martin Yoga’ every Thursday evening from 7 to 8pm (other than when the parish council meeting takes place). There are no classes in December, they resume every week from January; the class is suitable for all levels - beginner to more experienced, and costs £7. For further details or info, Trish can be contacted via: Email: [email protected] Website: www.trishmartinyoga.com.

BLUEBELL WALK and Bates Green Garden Photographic Competition started in 2009, with entries that had to be processed and sent as physical prints as there was no online system to upload the images as we do today. The judging process has remained similar though as organisers carefully review each entry, but now on a large screen instead of spread out on a table.

Owner, John McCutchan says: “We have just completed the judging of 282 entries in the five categories plus a Junior Class. Each year the number of entries increases, and I and the same three other judges think the overall standard improves year on year.

"You can judge for yourself from the 27 images we chose, which are available to view online at bluebellwalk.co.uk/photos. They will also be mounted outside the Animal Barn, when Bates Green Garden opens again on February 26. Many congratulations to all our winners and thank you to everyone who took part this year.”