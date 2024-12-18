Urgent Community Response teams helping to keep people out of hospital this winter

This winter, Urgent Community Response teams at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust are working together to ensure residents across Sussex stay safe, healthy and independent in the comfort of their own homes.

These dedicated teams are there to provide older people and adults with complex health needs who urgently need care, rapid access to a range of health professionals.

By delivering this service, UCR teams are not only helping residents avoid unnecessary or prolonged hospital stays but also ensure that hospital beds remain available for those in critical need.

UCR services play a vital role in easing pressure on the NHS, whether it’s by supporting individuals ready to leave hospital or preventing admissions in the first place.

Referrals can be made a variety of ways including through patients and carers and even directly through ambulance teams.

Hollie Poole, Divisional Director of Unplanned Care at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our UCR teams are having a real impact on patients, supporting them to stay in their own homes and avoid unnecessary or prolonged admissions to hospital.

“Between November 2023 and November 2024, we have provided care to 22,385 people in Sussex to help make sure they get the treatment they need, in the comfort of their own homes.”

Since 2022, our Trust have been working in collaboration with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and in February 2024, we begun the rollout of a UCR portal across seven UCR services within the Trusts footprint.

This portal allows our clinicians to review 999 calls rated as category 3 and category 4 and accept patients into the UCR workload as immediate referrals.

This collaborative work has resulted in approximately 950 calls being responded to by a UCR team (up to end of November 2024), allowing ambulances to be made available to respond to the most critically ill.

How do UCRs work?

When a referral is made, the team springs into action. They’re committed to providing an urgent assessment within just two hours, followed by additional support within 48 hours for a short duration. This rapid response helps individuals recover more quickly and stay independent. Once the referral is received, the case is triaged, and the most appropriate clinician performs a holistic assessment during the first visit.

Following this assessment, a personalised care plan is created in collaboration with the team. This plan might include therapy visits, tailored exercise programs, necessary equipment, and reablement care or nursing support.

UCR also provide a virtual ward supported by Hospital at Home clinicians and a GP embedded within the team, to support patients who are more seriously ill, to be safely managed at home or their usual place of residence.

This can include patients on either an admission avoidance or early supported discharge pathway, where the alternative would be NHS bedded care. Virtual wards support patients who would otherwise be in hospital to receive the acute care and treatment they need in their own home.

When the care plan concludes, the team ensures a smooth transition by providing referrals for ongoing support if needed.

As well as providing admission avoidance, UCR also supports patients to be discharged from hospital in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary delays and support the best outcomes for the patient.

We provide a home first ethos, ensuring a coordinated approach to care delivery at point of discharge. UCR help people back to living as independently as possible after a hospital stay, in their own home.

The UCR teams make a real difference– Keeping the residents of Sussex healthy, independent and out of the hospital whenever possible.