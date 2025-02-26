Urgent roof repairs for vital community building in Bognor Regis

£74,125 Biffa Award Grant Secures New Roof for The Shore Community Church

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shore Community Church, a vital hub at the heart of Bognor Regis, has been awarded a £74,125 grant from Biffa Award, as part of the Landfill Communities Fund, to fully replace its aging and deteriorating flat roof that sits above the public areas of the building.

This essential upgrade will ensure a safe, warm, and dry environment for the hundreds of people who use the church's facilities each week. The critical work will improve the building’s sustainability by reducing heating costs and ensuring the space remains safe and fully functional for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shore Community Church is home to a range of community services, including a thriving community café, an Ofsted-registered nursery, and numerous support groups. The building provides space for activities such as toddler sessions, fitness classes, craft groups, a children’s holiday club, and drop-in services from Citizens Advice Bureau and mental health charities.

Roof plan

The much needed replacement work will mean that when complete the church will be able to be used to its full potential to benefit the whole community.

Charlotte Devereux, Chief Operating Officer, added: “This funding from Biffa Award is a game-changer for our community. The Shore Community Church is more than just a building; it's a lifeline for many, from young families to isolated elderly residents. This essential roof replacement means we can continue to offer a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for all.”

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, added: “We take great pride in supporting projects that bring communities together and create opportunities for shared experiences. The Shore Community Church is a cornerstone of its local area, and this grant will ensure its facilities remain accessible and fit for purpose for years to come.”