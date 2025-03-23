Using plants to improve mental health: former Chichester student hopes her garden will be an inspiration to others

An indoor plant garden designed by former Chichester High School pupil Megan Warren-Davis has been selected to feature at the annual RHS Malvern Spring Festival. Titled Neo Flora, Megan’s design explores the mental health benefits of houseplants, recreating a teenager’s bedroom filled with greenery, neon lighting and urban aesthetics. “Caring for plants can help manage stress, anxiety and depression in an increasingly digital world”, Megan explains. The imaginative design will showcase hydroponics, alternative sustainable growing techniques, and urban interior innovation.

Megan’s passion for plants was sparked by one, small succulent – a gift from her university flatmates. After graduating, she further developed her knowledge of plants while working at Walberton Nursery, and today she combines her love of plants with digital storytelling, helping to inspire young people to explore houseplants through social media and content creation.

Megan is committed to helping other young people working in horticulture. For the past two years she has volunteered as Social Media Manager for the Young People in Horticulture Association (YPHA), helping to connect and support young professionals in the industry. “Now”, she says, “I want to take my passion a step further – raising awareness of how houseplants can provide comfort, routine and mental well-being for teenagers struggling with stress and anxiety.”

Megan, 27, hopes her garden will provide inspiration to other young people. “I want to show that caring for plants is an accessible and rewarding activity for people of all ages, not just a pastime for older generations.”

Neo Flora – the design for an indoor plant garden that explores the mental health benefits of houseplants

Creating an exhibit on the scale of Neo Flora is a huge undertaking. While Megan has secured partial funding, she would welcome additional support from businesses and individuals to help cover the cost of plants, materials and logistics. Anyone interested in providing sponsorship can contact Megan at [email protected] or visit her Crowd Funder at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/neo-flora-indoor-plant-garden.