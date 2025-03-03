Valentine display in Eastbourne's Beacon Shopping Centre proves a great success

A Valentine's Day visual display in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne proved a great hit with romantic couples, shoppers and passers-by.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 6,500 people stopped and interacted with the picturesque installation, which was in the shopping centre for one week.

The busiest day was Saturday February 15, which saw 1,500 people stop and take a selfie or photo of a loved one.

Centre General Manager Mark Powell said: "It was a great display and proved a real hit with our customers."