Valentine display in Eastbourne's Beacon Shopping Centre proves a great success

By Tim Cobb
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:04 BST

A Valentine's Day visual display in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne proved a great hit with romantic couples, shoppers and passers-by.

More than 6,500 people stopped and interacted with the picturesque installation, which was in the shopping centre for one week.

The busiest day was Saturday February 15, which saw 1,500 people stop and take a selfie or photo of a loved one.

Centre General Manager Mark Powell said: "It was a great display and proved a real hit with our customers."

