Vandu Languages celebrates 25 years of serving the public sector in Southeast England
From its beginnings in Sussex, Vandu now connects over 1,500 interpreters, most of whom live in the local community, to deliver trusted translation, interpreting, and bilingual advocacy services.
This November, Vandu Languages will celebrate its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for a small company built on the values of community service, cultural sensitivity, and friendly support for clients in healthcare, local government, and beyond.
Founder and Director Mebrak Ghebreweldi reflects on the journey: “We’ve built Vandu through trust and a deep commitment to bridging language gaps and helping people navigate complex systems.”
The event, scheduled for Friday, November 8, at the All Saints Centre in Lewes, will be an exciting and historical gathering of linguists, community supporters, and public sector partners to honour the achievements of Vandu Languages over the past quarter century.
Looking forward, Vandu has launched Vandu Training, a new initiative focused on upskilling employees and businesses. This expansion aims to create more local employment opportunities, ensuring Vandu continues to benefit Sussex communities for years to come.