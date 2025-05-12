VE Day 80 celebrated in style at Haywards Heath care home

A Haywards Heath care home proudly welcomed the local community to join residents and their relatives for a joyful and nostalgic celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butlers Green Road, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed quintessentially British afternoon tea and garden party.

To set the scene, the team dressed in 1940s attire, with plenty of guests embracing the era and doing the same as they partied the afternoon away.

Guests also enjoyed live entertainment from Sussex-based songwriter and artist Jon McDevitt, who provided the perfect party atmosphere for a sing-along and dance.

Resident Jennifer Porter, 95, reflected on her memories of the important time, saying: “I remember being at boarding school and when we were told that the war had ended, they let us off lessons for the rest of that day and the next.

“Although it was a day not to forget, it was also a day to remember those who had been lost as well.”

Rita Pickett, 93, also said: “I remember being told that the war had ended and there were a lot of bonfires being lit and everyone bought tables and chairs out into the street and whatever food they could get, I remember there lots and lots of jellies!

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the Haywards Heath community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank Jon McDevitt for his wonderful performance and the local community for joining us to mark this event. A big thanks also goes to the entire team for making this celebration possible.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the music, food and company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

