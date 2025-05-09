VE Day 80 celebrated in style at new Angmering care home

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, which opened in February this year, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed garden party with a lively performance by John Beaver, who provided the perfect atmosphere for a dance and a sing-along.

On the day, guests also enjoyed an interactive demonstration from ballroom dancers Rares and Emma from R Dance4Show, along with buffet-style refreshments from the wartime era, traditional English games and a raffle.

Resident Jean Purdom, aged 94, reflected on her memories of such a unique time in history, saying: “I remember organising a street party when the war ended, with my family and friends in Middlesex. We held it on the following Saturday so that everyone could attend. My biggest memory of the day was everyone being happy and nothing going wrong!”

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, added: “We had a fantastic time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the wonderful Angmering community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank the entire team for making this celebration possible and all the guests who joined us at Ayton House for our party.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying John Beaver’s performance, some delicious food and the company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by.

“It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, and we're really enjoying getting to know our Angmering neighbours since our opening!”

Ayton House is a new, state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to the popular seaside towns of Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home has its very own cinema, hair salon, café, and a large first-floor outdoor terrace, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

