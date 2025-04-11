VE Day 80 events in Peacehaven
In Peacehaven, our Town Councillors, members of the Peacehaven & Telscombe Branch of the Royal British Legion and two of the Deputy Lieutenants of East Sussex will be joining thousands of others wanting to remember and pay tribute to the brave men and women who took part in WWII, not only from our country but other countries that fought side by side with us during the dreadful dark days of the war.
Peacehaven Town Mayor Cllr. Deborah Donovan says, "Playing a part in paying tribute is truly humbling and a significant honour andI encourage all residents of Peacehaven to join us at our morning event, Together We Stand or at the Beacon Lighting and Tribute in the evening, or indeed both"
Event Details:
8.30am (for 8.55 start) Together We Stand
This event will feature the Proclamation read by Peacehaven's Town Crier, the raising of the VE Day 80 Flag, an Act of Remembrance, along with readings and poems
9pm Beacon Lighting & Tribute (Beacon Lighting at 9.30pm)
We will be joined by Rising Stars Singing, a local community group for children and young people aged 6-20.
Events will take place at the Peacehaven War Memorial, in Meridian Park, Meridian Way, Peacehaven.