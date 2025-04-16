VE Day 80th anniversary event on Saturday May 10 in Felpham
FANTASTIC MUSIC, SINGERS, BRASS BAND, DANCERS, MEMORIES, stalls, refreshments, games... no assigned seating, admission is FREE!!!!! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE. Felpham Village Memorial Hall, Vicarage Lane, Felpham PO22 7DZ. May 10th – 3pm start. Parking in Grassmere Car Park PO22 7NU, 2 minutes away.