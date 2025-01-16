Vegan market returns to Chichester!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular and exciting Chichester Vegan Market returns for its second year in the city centre.

The event is organised by Vegan Market Co., and it will return to East Street, Chichester from 10am until 4pm on Sunday 26 January.

The market will feature a range of stallholders, bringing together a variety of street food vendors, artisan bakers, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, and arts and crafts items. There will also be local artists and environmental charities.

Having organised their first event in 2016, Vegan Market Co. now cover more than 50 locations throughout the UK. They will be using their expertise to bring together a variety of artisan producers, making their vegan products more accessible to people in the Chichester area.

Lewis Beresford, founder of Vegan Market Co. says: “We are thrilled to be coming to Chichester again, marking one year since our first event in this historic city. We work very hard to locate and bring leading vegan producers in the country together and work with local businesses from the areas where we put our markets on, including Chichester.

“We always try to make sure our events have something for everyone, even if you are not vegan. Our markets are instead about providing a fun place for people to discover new food and more sustainable and ethical products that they may not have considered before, and all produced by independent businesses.”

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re so excited to welcome back the vegan market to Chichester again. The market proved to be a great addition to the city last year. It’s an opportunity for people to experience something new and to buy products that have been sustainably and ethically sourced.

“The market also gives everyone the chance to learn more about the variety of products and produce that is available – even for those who are not vegan. For example, swapping out dairy products for vegan alternatives can be a good way to live more healthily and sustainably.”

Harsha continues; “We receive feedback from people that they would like to see a greater range of events and opportunities in the city, and this market has been just one of many new events that we are bringing to the district.”

People can find out more about Vegan Market Co. by visiting their website at: veganmarkets.co.uk

People can also sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, for regular news on local events, as well as updates on the schemes and support that are available to help residents and businesses across the district: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts

For the latest events happening across the district, people can also visit the council’s online What’s On listings at: chichester.gov.uk/whatson.