Venue5 team collects prestigious Sports Bar Venue of the Year award

In a year marked by remarkable achievements, Venue5 has emerged as the distinguished winner of the Sports Bar Venue of the Year 2024/25 award.

This accolade, a part of the renowned Prestige Series, is a testament to the vision, hard work, and passion that the team at Venue5 has poured into creating a unique and vibrant sports bar experience.

The Gorse Hill Hotel, known for its classic elegance and serene surroundings, served as the perfect setting for the awards. Nestled in the heart of Surrey, the hotel exudes a sense of grandeur, making it an ideal location for such a significant event.

As the team behind Venue5 arrived, there was a palpable sense of excitement and pride, a feeling that had been building since the announcement of their win.

As the team at Venue5, visibly moved by the moment, accepted the award alongside the Venue5 team. It was a culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and a shared vision to create a space where sports lovers could come together and enjoy a truly unique experience.

Harley Minter, partner at Venue5, expressed his gratitude and pride, saying: "This award is not just a recognition of what we've accomplished at Venue5; it's a testament to the incredible team behind it.

"We started this journey with a vision to create more than just a bar—we wanted to build a community. Standing here today, I can say with confidence that we've achieved that and more within less than a year.

"Our team has poured their heart and soul into making Venue5 a place where everyone feels welcome, and this award is a reflection of that passion.”

He continued: "I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. The journey hasn’t been easy, but every challenge has only made us stronger. This award is for every member of our team, every customer who’s walked through our doors, Every private function and every person who believed in our vision. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited about what the future holds for Venue5."

After receiving the award, the team posed for photos with their plaque and trophy, capturing the joyous occasion for posterity. The smiles, laughter, and camaraderie were a clear indication of the close-knit bond that has been forged through their collective efforts. The photos taken at Gorse Hill Hotel will forever serve as a reminder of this significant milestone in Venue5’s journey.

The journey to this award began less than a year ago, when a team of four passionate investors launched Venue5 at the Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Their vision was simple yet ambitious: to create a sports bar that offered more than just a place to watch games, but a venue that combined a love of sport with a relaxed, sociable atmosphere.

Venue5 offers a unique setting that perfectly blends sports enthusiasm with a welcoming, communal vibe. The bar features multiple screens displaying live sports events, ensuring that no matter where you are in the venue, you won’t miss a moment of the action. Whether it’s a big football match, a boxing bout, or any other sporting event, Venue5 provides the perfect environment to enjoy the game with friends, alongside a great selection of drinks.

The team’s commitment to creating an inclusive and enjoyable experience has been the driving force behind Venue5’s rapid success. From day one, the focus has been on offering something special—a place where people can come together, not just to watch sports, but to be part of a community that shares their passion. The award is a significant recognition of their efforts and a motivator to continue enhancing the Venue5 experience.

As Venue5 looks to the future, the team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what a sports bar can be. With plans for new events, and more community-focused initiatives, the team at Venue5 is excited about the journey ahead. The Sports Bar Venue of the Year 2024/25 award is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright and successful future for Venue5.