Vera Lynn exhibition opens at Newhaven Fort

A new exhibition honouring the life, music and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn was officially opened by her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, at Newhaven Fort on Saturday.

Titled ‘Sincerely Yours, Vera Lynn’, the exhibition tells the remarkable story of the Forces’ Sweetheart, from her early life in London and rise to wartime fame to her enduring legacy and connection to Sussex, where she lived for much of her later life.

The exhibition draws on a generous donation of personal items from Virginia Lewis-Jones, including dresses, letters, photographs and rare documents, many of which are being shown publicly for the first time.

Visitors will learn about key moments in Dame Vera’s life, including her famous performances for the troops, her historic tour to the front lines in Burma, her post-war musical success and her long-standing support for charities and veteran causes.

The display is brought to life through film footage, sound recordings, costume displays and personal mementoes, set within a specially designed space inside one of the Fort’s historic casemates.

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “We are incredibly proud to host this exhibition which pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who still holds a special place in the hearts of many.

“Her voice brought comfort to millions during the darkest days of the Second World War and her legacy still resonates today. We’re especially grateful to Virginia Lewis-Jones for sharing so many personal items that help tell her mother’s extraordinary story.”

The exhibition is included in standard admission and will be open to visitors until June 2026.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk