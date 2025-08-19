Veterans commemorate VJ Day in Hastings

Victory over Japan Day, marking the end of the Second World War in 1945, was commemorated by the East Sussex Veterans Hub, which formally opened its new café, the ‘Stand Easy Coffee Stop’, in Robertson Street, Hastings, on August 15.

The day comprised displays of WW2 weaponry, vehicles and pictures of those who served in the ‘Forgotten War’, along with those of the work and activities of ESVH today. A drummer from the Cinque Port Corps of Drums also agreed to join ESVH on this occasion.

Veterans and members of the community respected the two-minute silence at midday, joining the King and Queen with thousands of others across the nation.

Bernard Stonestreet, CEO of ESVH, said: "It was a day to remember the sacrifices made by our Fathers and Grandfathers in the Far East who fought on after the war had finished in Europe. They gave their tomorrows for our todays, as the Kohima Epitaph reads.

"Linking this important day with the formal opening of our Stand Easy Coffee Stop was a privilege.It also enabled ESVH to reinforce a message that there is no reason for any of today’s veterans to want for support, certainly in East Sussex.

"As veterans, we honour the memory of those who served before us by helping today's veterans in need. If that happens to be you or someone you know, please contact ESVH anytime or pop into the Stand Easy Coffee Stop in Robertson Street, Hastings. If the flag is flying, we are open!"

The Stand Easy is part of a location that will become a Veterans Centre for East Sussex, adjunct to offices and activity rooms and eventually with dedicated accommodation to support any veteran of HM Forces and Blue Light Services in need, providing information, advice or guidance and wellbeing and coping programmes for those with complex needs, including homelessness or mental ill health.