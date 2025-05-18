Vicky Edwards: Reasons to be Cheerful: Dollops of joy

Vicky

This week has delivered some welcome dollops of joy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I love walking, but increasingly a leisurely stroll is a luxury – the lack of time just keeps stealing my best-foot-forward intentions. But as we are slap-bang in the middle of National Walking Month, which was created to highlight the mental and physical health benefits of walking, I did manage to take a toddle or two recently.

Without straying too far, and in the space of just 40 minutes, my slightly grumpy mood was soothed by the wildlife, nature and fascinating architecture that I encountered on my travels. We really do live in a beautiful part of the world. My brief wanders around Chichester and Pagham also reminded me that a walk is better for my waistline than biscuits. Furthermore, the sense of well-being that is walking’s pay-off easily beats the sugar rush that comes from scoffing a chocolate digestive or six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking of my expanding waistline, another moment of bliss this week was chowing down on my first new potatoes of the season. Dripping with butter (because life is too short not to) and dusted with mint, WOW! The humble spud sure packs a punch at this time of year. Who needs caviar when you have Jersey Royals?

Mark Addy (centre, as Harold Fry) and company in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Chichester Festival Theatre

And another thing… Christmas may be six months off yet, but in Panto terms it’s practically battering down the door. And while it feels surreal to be discussing all things ‘it’s behind you!’ while applying SPF and wearing sunglasses, I am super excited to have not one but TWO seasonal extravaganzas to look forward to this year. I can’t say too much just yet, but watch this space!

Finally, there is nothing like a good book to lift the spirits. Next month I have the pleasure of hosting the post-show discussion at Chichester Festival Theatre for a new musical: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. Having never read the book, I got stuck in. It was breathtakingly beautiful; profoundly moving and life-affirming. The reviews suggest that the CFT production is every bit as marvelous as the book and I can’t wait to see it. Come join the pilgrimage! Tickets: www.cft.org.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies