Video - see more than 80 'escaped or dumped' ducks on busy East Sussex road

On Sunday, August 15 at approximately 5pm, a waddling of ducks was found wandering across the main Eastbourne Road, Ridgewood, Uckfield.

East Sussex WRAS sent an ambulance to the scene for safety reasons and rescuers joined local residents in helping to move the ducks through the housing estate and to the safety of a local pond.

"The ducks are clearly not wild, and have been bred somewhere, and either escaped or been dumped," said WRAS founder Trevor Weeks MBE.

Rescuers gently encouraged the ducks along Teelings Drive down to a pond on the edge of the estate.

Ducks on the grass verge.

"The ducks were reluctant to go anywhere as they clearly didn't now where they were or what direction to go in," said Trevor.

"Our priority was to get them somewhere safe and to ensure they were not a road hazard.

"This is certainly an unusual situation, but not the first time. Sussex Police calls for our assistance a few years ago for over 200 ducks on the A21 at Hurst Green. These are thought to have escaped from a rearing enclosure."

The ducks finally made it down to the pond where the ducks were soon settling in and dabbling in the water and enjoying themselves.