View from V2 - Drones for Christmas - By V2 Radio News Editor Philip Keeler

This Christmas, many people may have found a high-tech drone wrapped up under their trees—a thrilling gift that can soar through the skies and capture stunning aerial footage.

However, as we embrace these remarkable gadgets, it's crucial to understand the responsibilities they come with, particularly when it comes to flying them safely and legally.

I remember getting a drone myself about five years ago. It was a cheaper model, and, unfortunately, its maiden flight was also its last—it shot straight up and crashed back down. That was the end of my brief stint as a drone pilot. Today's drones, however, are vastly more advanced. They can fly over great distances, navigate around obstacles, stabilize themselves mid-air, and even return to their starting point automatically.

Many new drone enthusiasts, particularly those who receive these devices as gifts, might not be aware of the intricate rules that govern their use. And there are many rules indeed. In many places, drone pilots must keep their drones within line of sight, avoid flying near airports without permission, and at certain times, register their devices with authorities.

In 2024 alone, there were 368 unauthorized drone sightings at Gatwick Airport? Such incidents pose significant challenges for airport authorities, who must then make the tough decision to ground aircraft as a safety precaution. The risks are not just hypothetical; a drone colliding with an aircraft could be catastrophic, with the potential to cause an engine failure or even a crash.

The allure of flying a drone is undeniable. They offer a bird’s-eye view of our world and can be a lot of fun. For those who are new to the world of drones, it’s important to educate yourself on the rules of flying one.

