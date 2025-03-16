Village Halls Week 2025 in Ringmer

Village Halls Week 2025 is all about celebrating the volunteers who make our facilities a success.

Ringmer Village Hall sits at the heart of the village, led by volunteers and providing the facilities for a wide range of volunteer-led groups to flourish. In a week dominated by Ringmer Dramatic Society's new production, we see set builders, lighting and sound technicians, stage managers, prompts, actors, front of house and many more become a part of the busy hall community.

Meanwhile, the volunteer-run village library remains a sanctuary for friendship and knowledge. Pictured: library volunteer Liz Owen with Elly Griffiths at a recent successful book-signing event.

Running a successful village hall is a team effort: from bookings to caretaking and from publicity to fundraising. The team of trustees is drawn from regular users fo the hall and other interested parties. At our AGM on 31 March we shall be seeking a new treasurer to take us forward as Martin Whiltlock who has undertaken the role for decades is stepping down.

Volunteers and friends celebrating the re-opening of the Jack Hart Hall in October 2024

Ringmer Village Hall is a registered charity. All are welcome to attend the AGM in the Alan West Room, 7pm on Monday 31 March.

Meanwhile let's celebrate Ringmer Village Hall and all the volunteers who make is such a success.