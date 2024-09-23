Village news from Hurstpierpoint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hurstpierpoint News

The first week of the Festival brought us a gathering and music at Danny with guests from our French twin town of St. Martin de Boscherville, dancing to the Counterfeit Beatles in the church, an absolutely brilliant play – The Father - from Hurst Players, comedy in the Village Centre and much much more.

The second week is just as exciting. Congratulations to the organisers for giving us such a variety of entertainment and enjoyment. Someone who has recently moved to the village told me that he could not believe that a community of this size could put on such an impressive and varied mix of events.

When you read this, there will be only a few days to go, but at the time of writing, I have checked the website and confirm that there are still tickets available for some events. www.hurstfestival.org.

Margaret Carey.

And HURSTfolk returns for its second year from November 22 to 24. An amazing range of events including so many local favourites – the Nixons, Lou Beckerman, Mike & Reina Reinstein, Bryony Hill – at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House.

Congratulations again to Debbie Clare for the inspiration. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Hurst Village Cinema is another splendid part of our village life. Mike reports that a healthy number of new members have joined over the summer and he looks forward to seeing you all up at the Players.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. There are no seat reservations so you can sit where you want. Doors open 30 minutes before the film, there is a bar and they also sell tea, coffee and Mary's delicious home-made cakes.

Films start at 7.30pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Sundays. October films are: Thursday, October 10, Blackbird Blackbird Blueberry (15); Friday, October 25, Rose (12A); Sunday, October 27, Wilding (PG).

Wednesday, October 2, 2-4 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Hurst Monthly Social Group. Mathew Homewood will be giving a talk on the History of Sport in Sussex. Visitors welcome - £4 Contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details.

Friday, October 4, 7.30 pm, Guide HQ: HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL AND GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY. Our first meeting of the new season will be an illustrated presentation by that very popular speaker Dr Geoffrey Mead. His subject will be “Unknown Brighton; the Chalkpit Furlong - a lost part of working Brighton that has now completely disappeared”.

All are welcome; admission for non-members is £4, or you can become a member for £16 which covers entrance to all eight monthly meetings. At every meeting there will be an expert speaker on a wide range of historical or geographical subjects.

Tuesday, October 8, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Wild Flowers in Sussex by Nicholas Sturt, Chairman of the Sussex Botanical Recording Society.

Tuesday, November 12, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.