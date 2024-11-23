Village Voice: Christ Church, Lewes
On Wednesday November 20, our Think Tank meeting had one of its more unusual sessions when Sean O 'Kane, a professional actor, talked about "Art and Religion in the 21st Century".
Sean stressed the role of cultural activities - theatre, art, music, film and TV - as the "fifth estate" in society alongside religion, aristocracy, government and monarchy, and the press.
These cultural activities were often the best expression of humanity and could address society's problems in a way which the other "estates" did not.
Quoting from Harold Pinter's "the Caretaker", some of Shakespeare's most famous texts such as "The Seven Ages of Man" and "King Lear" the TV dramatisations of the "Cathy Come Home ", the Post Office Scandal and the Hillsborough Football Disaster, he drew on the essential humanity underpinning them all and made some interesting comparisons with religious thought .
This sparked a good discussion with the audience .