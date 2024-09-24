Village Voice for Whatlington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PARISH CHURCH NEWS The Harvest Festival service at Whatlington church last Sunday was well attended and we collected items of food which have been taken to the Seaview Centre in St. Leonards.
Looking to this coming Sunday, Whatlington Church will be hosting the United Parish Communion at 10.30, with our friends from Sedlescombe Church joining us. Car parking will be available at the village hall car park and there will be refreshments following the service
WHATLINGTON CONNECTORS PRESENT:
COME WINE WITH US
Friday 21 September 7-9 pm. At Whatlington Village Hall
In aid of MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT
£10 per person
THE EVENING INCLUDES
- RED & WHITE WINES & CHEESES TO SAMPLE
- FUN WINE & CHEESE QUIZ
- COFFEE & CAKE TO END THE EVENING
TO BOOK OR FOR MORE INFORMATION
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.