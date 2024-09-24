Village Voice for Whatlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parish Church and Events

PARISH CHURCH NEWS The Harvest Festival service at Whatlington church last Sunday was well attended and we collected items of food which have been taken to the Seaview Centre in St. Leonards.

Looking to this coming Sunday, Whatlington Church will be hosting the United Parish Communion at 10.30, with our friends from Sedlescombe Church joining us. Car parking will be available at the village hall car park and there will be refreshments following the service

WHATLINGTON CONNECTORS PRESENT:

COME WINE WITH US

Friday 21 September 7-9 pm. At Whatlington Village Hall

In aid of MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

£10 per person

THE EVENING INCLUDES

- RED & WHITE WINES & CHEESES TO SAMPLE

- FUN WINE & CHEESE QUIZ

- COFFEE & CAKE TO END THE EVENING

TO BOOK OR FOR MORE INFORMATION