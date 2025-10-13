Violet from Angmering to shine in prestigious ballet production

The talent of Violet Hopkinson (9) from Angmering is set to take centre stage as she joins the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Swan Lake. After competing in highly selective auditions in June, the dedicated young performer earned her place in the elite 100-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at The Hawth in Crawley from 31 Oct – 1 Nov 2025.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Violet - who goes to St Margaret’s Primary School and is training at JBS Dance. She is currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to her dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and she is making the entire community proud.

EYB Principal Ann Wall (pictured) will play the role of Odette, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

EYB’s emotionally charged production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder. The action takes place in the Mariinsky Theatre - where the Mariinsky Ballet are preparing for a production of Swan Lake - and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar. Two unlikely lovers meet Odette, a dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet and Prince Sergei, son to the Tsar. The Tsar must ensure that Prince Sergei does not marry beneath his station. Equally, the tyrannical Baron Von Rothbart would do anything to secure a royal patronage for his ballet company. He would even manipulate his own daughter – Odile – to compete for the affections of the Prince.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing Violet perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Swan Lake at The Hawth Crawley from Fri 31 October – Sat 1 November can be purchased at the Box Office 01293 553636 or online at https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/english-youth-ballet-presents-swan-lake