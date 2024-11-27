Virtual floristry masterclass at Wadhurst care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Wadhurst Manor care home in Wadhurst were treated to an interactive virtual Christmas-inspired table decorating masterclass, courtesy of talented master florist, Kathryn Delve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn is an independent florist based in Somerset, she specialises in creating unique wedding and event flowers. She takes much of her inspiration for her displays from the beautiful scenery that surrounds her home and the changing seasons and colours.

During the workshop, residents were invited to join Kathryn to make beautiful Christmas-themed table decorations. The displays will be used to decorate the home ready for Christmas celebrations. Some residents chose flowers in traditional red hues whereas others chose different wintery colours depending on their favourite blooms and foliage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn commented: “Delivering fun workshops like this is absolutely the best part of my job. I just love helping people create something beautiful and seeing how much pleasure they gain from the experience. These table decorations are such a simple thing to do but so effective when you see them around the home. I’m so glad I was able to work with the Barchester residents today, we all had a wonderful afternoon together.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Kathryn to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was brilliant to see the residents having a great time creating beautiful Christmas displays, such a lovely activity for everyone to take part in.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

Activities Assistant, Sarah, said: “It was wonderful that our residents were able to follow along and create their own displays using flowers from our local florist. It was a fantastic afternoon, we’re so grateful to Kathryn for helping us make the home look so lovely for the festive season.”