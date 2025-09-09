Viscount Cowdray has been awarded the Bledisloe Gold Medal 2025 recognising his outstanding success in the long-term management and development of the Cowdray Estate.

Viscount Michael Cowdray has been awarded this year’s RASE Bledisloe Gold Medal which recognises his outstanding achievement in the successful land management and development of the 16,000-acre Cowdray Estate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious award has been granted by the Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE), with the medal awarded to an individual who has played an active, long-term role in the strategic management of their estate.

David Grint, CEO at Rase, explained why Viscount Cowdray was chosen as the winner of the 2025 RASE Bledisloe Gold Medal. The award was presented at a ceremony at The Ragley Estate in Warwickshire last Thursday (5th September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Grint said that the Cowdray Estate represents a model of modern, diversified land management, bringing together arable and livestock farming, forestry, renewable energy, residential lettings, and hospitality under one cohesive and respected brand.

Michael Cowdray from the Cowdray Estate (centre) receives the Bledisloe Gold Medal from RASE

“By integrating farming, hospitality, retail, and community initiatives into a single, cohesive brand, Michael Cowdray has future-proofed the estate while maintaining its heritage and environmental integrity,” he said.

Mr Grint also commented that the select few winners of the 2025 RASE Awards demonstrate how a strategic approach combined with innovative thinking can deliver productivity, environmental and economic resilience in farm businesses.

Michael Cowdray said: “It is a great honour to be awarded the RASE Bledisloe Gold Medal 2025. I would also like to receive this award on behalf of the excellent and dedicated team that we have working on the Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a progressive rural Estate which has been under my family’s custodianship since 1909, we are proud to build on the work of the generations who have come before us, and plan for the future so as to play our role in nature recovery.”

Established in 1958 by Viscount Charles Bathurst, 1st Viscount Bledisloe, the RASE Bledisloe Gold Medal was gifted to the society by Viscount Bledisloe on his 90th birthday.

Recent winners include Lord Hertford of The Ragley Estate, Dr Johnny Wake of Courteenhall Estate, Her Majesty the Queen for the management of her Sandringham and Windsor Estates and Sir Nicholas Bacon of Raveningham Estate.

To win the award, Cowdray has demonstrated excellent business and farming management, along with innovation and environmental credibility, both for today and the long-term, while also engaging the local community and benefiting the wider industry.