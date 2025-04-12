Visit the beautiful National Garden Scheme gardens at Fittleworth House, Pulborough - first opening April 23

Fittleworth House was built around 1720 from locally quarried stone as a home for the squire of the village. Currently the house (not open) is a full time home and has been in the same family ownership for over sixty years.

Its front is covered in a long established Wisteria fronted by mixed flower beds.

The three acre garden contains both formal and informal areas with much emphasis on wildlife and habitat creation. Most of the garden sits on a gentle eastward facing slope which is manageable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

The croquet lawn in front of the house is bordered on its southern edge by a magnificent Cedar of Lebanon and its northern edge by an imposing Holm Oak, both very tall and grand for their type and both planted around the 1740s.

Near the Cedar sits a natural looking stream, built using locally quarried stone and planted with many shade and moisture loving plants.

The garden then gently slopes down to the fountain garden with its mixed flower borders, topiary and globe fountain with an established Yew hedge as backdrop.

An archway through the hedge then leads to a fully productive half acre walled garden and a romantic Apple tunnel.

The vegetable beds are used to grow a wide range of fruit and vegetables for the house and staff.

The long borders down the middle of the walled garden are planted each year with a mixture of beautiful Dahlias, and annuals for decorative effect.

Just to the side of the walled garden is a smaller walled area where a large glasshouse and the potting sheds can be found.

There is also a Spring garden and wildlife pond, large Rhododendrons and Camellias.

The father and son garden team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Fittleworth House Bedham Lane, Pulborough West Sussex RH20 1JH

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/14546/fittleworth-houseis open for the National Garden Schemeevery Wed 23rd Apr to 14th May, Wed 11 June, Wednesday 18 June, Wed 9 July to 23 July, Wed 6 Aug (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Book online on the NGS website or pay on the day. Home-made teas in aid of Cruse Bereavement Support.

Visits also by arrangement 22 Apr to 8 Aug for groups of 8 to 40.

Midway between Petworth & Pulborough on the A283 in Fittleworth, turn into lane signed Bedham just off sharp bend. Garden is 50yds along on the L. Plenty of car parking space.

Why support the National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk

