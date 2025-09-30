Visitors flock to another successful Autumn Show and Horse Trials at Ardingly

The 2025 Autumn Show & Horse Trials, held at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, on 27th and 28th September, was yet another resounding success, attracting thousands of visitors from across the South East. Guests of all ages, including their canine companions, enjoyed the best of countryside pursuits and equestrian excellence.

The 2025 event featured the prestigious South of England International Horse Trials, marking its 49th year at Ardingly. Spectators got to enjoy dressage, showjumping, and cross-country phases, with leading national and international equestrian talent competing and delivering spectacular performances.

Among the many other attractions for visitors were horsemanship and falconry displays, game cookery demonstrations, sheep shearing, and bushcraft workshops. Once again, the steam engine and vintage vehicle area proved particularly popular, along with interactive activities such as fly casting, archery, and axe throwing.

The spirit of the harvest season was also on full display, with competitions and showcases from local Women’s Institute groups, the South of England Honey Show, and a Horticultural area, featuring flower, fruit and vegetable classes.

Dog lovers were well catered for with terrier racing, the fun dog show, rare breed and working gundog displays, as well as impressive demonstrations from Lowland Search & Rescue dogs. Making it a truly interactive event for our canine friends, owners also had the chance to participate in agility courses and scurries.

Ensuring endless fun for all the family, children were kept entertained with a funfair, activity trail, animal barn, and a mini ride-on train. Visitors also got to indulge in delicious food and drink, as well as explore fantastic shopping opportunities provided by local and independent traders.

The event was organised as part of the Society’s charitable remit to showcase and celebrate agriculture, horticulture and other countryside industries. Any profits from the weekend will now be put towards helping the Society fulfil its educational work, from inspiring school children to learn about food production and appreciate the value of our countryside, to offering grants and bursaries for people training and working in the farming sector or providing professional development events for farmers and landowners.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, commented on the 2025 event, saying:

“It was a delight to see so many people enjoying the Autumn Show & Horse Trials. Hosting such a well-respected competition in the equine community was a true honour. We hope all our visitors enjoyed the vast array of countryside pursuits on offer and perhaps even discovered a new activity to enjoy.

“We're now gearing up for our final show of the year - the Winter Fair. Taking place on 22nd and 23rd November, it’s a perfect chance to kickstart your Christmas preparations while enjoying a festive family day out. There will be chocolate workshops, live music, street food, a funfair, Santa’s Grotto, and even an opportunity to meet Mistletoe the Elf! For the first time ever this year, we will also have a fully undercover real-ice rink, giving visitors a chance to skate whatever the weather”

Tickets for the Winter Fair 2025 are available now at www.seas.org.uk. Entry is priced at £9.00 for adults and £7.65 for senior citizens/students (including a 10% online discount available until midnight on 14.11.25). Children under 16 go free (a suggested donation of £2 is welcomed for children). Additional charges apply for some activities. Please note that, due to the high number of indoor areas, this event is not suitable for dogs.