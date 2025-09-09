Visitors flock to celebration of the Sussex countryside

By Sheena Campell
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
Nature lovers of all ages enjoy a fun-filled day at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2025.

The third annual CPRE Sussex Countryside Day has been hailed as a “huge success” by the charity.

Held at the Knepp Estate on Saturday (6 September) the event included guided tours, expert talks and fun activities for the kids.

There was also the chance to meet the amazing volunteers, charities and community organisations shaping a greener future for Sussex.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “This year’s CPRE Countryside Day was a fantastic celebration of the outstanding landscapes and important habitats we have here on our doorstep in Sussex.

"It was also an opportunity to find out more about the inspirational work being done to protect, promote and restore our countryside.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the staff and volunteers who made the event possible, the community organisations who joined us on the day and the Knepp Estate for hosting us.

"By working together, we can ensure the Sussex countryside can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Want to find out more about how you could help protect, enhance and celebrate the countryside and local green spaces?

Visit cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved.

A guided walk of the Knepp Estate

1. Contributed

A guided walk of the Knepp Estate Photo: Submitted

Making art with nature at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

2. Contributed

Making art with nature at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Photo: Submitted

Leaf printing at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2025

3. Contributed

Leaf printing at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2025 Photo: Submitted

Toasting marshmallows at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

4. Contributed

Toasting marshmallows at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Photo: Submitted

