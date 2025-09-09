Visitors flock to celebration of the Sussex countryside

The third annual CPRE Sussex Countryside Day has been hailed as a “huge success” by the charity.

Held at the Knepp Estate on Saturday (6 September) the event included guided tours, expert talks and fun activities for the kids.

There was also the chance to meet the amazing volunteers, charities and community organisations shaping a greener future for Sussex.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “This year’s CPRE Countryside Day was a fantastic celebration of the outstanding landscapes and important habitats we have here on our doorstep in Sussex.

"It was also an opportunity to find out more about the inspirational work being done to protect, promote and restore our countryside.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the staff and volunteers who made the event possible, the community organisations who joined us on the day and the Knepp Estate for hosting us.

"By working together, we can ensure the Sussex countryside can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Want to find out more about how you could help protect, enhance and celebrate the countryside and local green spaces?

1 . Contributed A guided walk of the Knepp Estate Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Making art with nature at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Leaf printing at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Toasting marshmallows at the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Photo: Submitted