Visitors to a popular East Sussex attraction are meeting a new, friendly face
Alex began his career sailing the world aboard cruise liners in the role of Cruise Director.
His love for hospitality encouraged him to pursue work in luxury hotels worldwide before settling with his family in the UK. He subsequently successfully managed hotels and restaurants for Best Western and Whitbread.
In his new position Alex is excited to bring his skills to the company and says he has lots of ideas for developing and improving the indoor and outdoor attractions for visitors of all ages.
Speaking shortly after his appointment to the family-run Paradise Park, Alex said: “I am actively seeking customer input to better understand their needs, to shape future products and services.”
The new arrival also aims to make people more aware of what is on offer at different times of the year, and to attract school groups to make use of the Planet Earth Museum.
An immediate enhancement is a larger coffee pod in the play area with increased food options and a large sitting area. “We will then be able to host birthday parties in our newly-decorated party room”, he adds.
Tates of Sussex director, Sarah Mead, said it was a delight to have Alex onboard: “We are very pleased to have Alex as part of the team. He joins us with exceptional enthusiasm and a proven track record in the hospitality industry."
