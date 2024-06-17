Vitale Care highlights health benefits of gardens and gardening as part of good care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Gardening and being in a garden can enhance your physical health, improve mental well-being, and help you connect with other people and nature," explains Vitale Care co-founder Sarah Harris.

Vitale Care's approach to care can include helping clients get out into their own gardens, visiting local open gardens or enjoying a trip to a local garden centre.

"Light gardening, digging, planting, weeding, and watering can help maintain and improve physical health. These activities can enhance strength, endurance, and flexibility.

"This is important for older people who may experience a decline in these areas due to ageing. Regular physical activity through gardening can also help reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, obesity, and diabetes," said Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan.

Vitale Care highlights the health benefits of gardens and gardening as part of good care.

Experts believe there are several ways gardening can improve mental health. Physical activity itself is a well-established way to boost mood. Many gardeners report that when they get their hands in the soil, they feel stress "roll off their shoulders."

For people with Parkinson's disease, gentle gardening can improve motor skills and coordination. The repetitive motions of gardening tasks can help maintain muscle function and dexterity. Parkinson's UK highlights that gardening activities can reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's disease by improving mobility and reducing tremors. Vitale's Care Professionals can support you to continue enjoying your garden as your condition progresses.

Gardening has significant emotional and psychological benefits. It can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, providing a sense of purpose and accomplishment. For people with dementia, gardening can stimulate the senses, evoke memories, and improve mood and cognitive function. According to a study, gardening can help the emotional well-being of people living with dementia by providing a calming and engaging activity.

Even without outdoor space, you can still enjoy the benefits of gardening. Here are some accessible options that Vitale's Care Professionals can help you achieve:

Window boxes: these can be used to grow flowers, herbs, or small vegetables. These can brighten up your view.

Hanging baskets: ideal for growing trailing plants like ivy, petunias, or strawberries. What could be nicer than to enjoy homegrown strawberries?

Indoor plants: ferns, succulents, and herbs can thrive indoors with the right care. They can improve indoor air quality and provide a green, calming environment.

Our Care Professionals can help you tend your plants and take you out to visit your local garden centre and nursery.

Vitale's Registered Manager Nicola Munday said, "We are lucky to have a host of local nurseries and garden centres offering a wide range of plants and gardening supplies."

Brick Kiln Garden Centre: provides an extensive selection of plants, garden tools, and outdoor furniture. The centre is known for its friendly service and a welcoming atmosphere, complete with a lovely on-site café.

Manor Nursery: offers a wide range of plants, garden supplies, and expert advice. It also features a delightful café and hosts seasonal events for gardening enthusiasts of all ages.

Tawny Nurseries: Tawny Nurseries is a family-run garden centre offering a variety of plants, from flowers and shrubs to vegetables and herbs. They also provide gardening advice and supplies to help with all your gardening needs.

Hillier Garden Centre: offers a wide selection of plants, garden furniture, and accessories. They have knowledgeable staff who can guide plant care and gardening tips.

Stanstead Park Garden Centre: offers a beautiful selection of plants, including indoor and outdoor varieties. They also have a café and regular gardening workshops.

Gardening offers extensive physical and emotional benefits. Whether through traditional outdoor gardening or creative indoor solutions like window boxes and hanging baskets, everyone can enjoy the therapeutic effects of gardening.