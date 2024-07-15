Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As more and more families explore care options for their loved ones, live-in care is emerging as an increasingly popular choice. West Sussex Care Company Vitale Care has launched a simple guide for people considering live-in care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitale Care’s Managing Director Daniel Ayton said: “This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about live-in care. We’d always encourage people to do their research and ask a lot of questions of live-in care providers.

"Our team spend many hours supporting clients and their families across the Chichester district to make sure they feel very comfortable with live-in care as an option. Matching people with the right live-in Care Professional is a real skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately, we have a very experienced team that can make the process as stress-free and streamlined as possible.”

Vitale Care launches Guide to Live-In Care.

What is Live-In Care?

Live-in care involves a Care Professional living in the home of the person needing care. The Live-in Care Professional offers around-the-clock support and companionship. Vitale’s live-in care service allows people to remain in the familiar surroundings of their own homes while receiving care tailored to them.

Benefits of Live-In Care

Personalised Attention

“Vitale's live-in Care Professionals provide one-on-one care tailored to the specific needs of the individual, ensuring a high level of personalised attention. Many clients and their families tell us this is unmatched by other care options, such as a care home,” explains Vitale Care’s Registered Manager Nicola Munday.

Familiar Environment

Staying in a familiar environment can significantly enhance the emotional well-being and comfort of those needing care, promoting a sense of security and continuity. This can be particularly important for those living with dementia, Parkinson’s or recovering from a stroke.

Companionship and Emotional Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond physical care, Vitale’s live-in Care Professionals offer companionship, which can alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation commonly experienced by older and more vulnerable people.

“We sit and do jigsaw puzzles over a cup of tea. Thanks to a shared love of art, painting, and Netflix true crime documentaries, we always have something to talk about. And if I just want peace and quiet, that’s OK too,” said Vitale's live-in care client Anthony*.

Consistency of Care With live-in care, there is consistency in caregiving, which helps build a trusting relationship between the Care Professional and the person receiving care.

Peace of Mind for Families Knowing that a Care Professional is always present provides families with peace of mind, reducing stress and worry about their loved one’s well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When my aunt had a stroke, we didn't know where to turn. We were constantly worried that she would fall. I live abroad and I obviously couldn't be with her 24/7. The Vitale Care team spent many hours on calls with me and in person and my aunt to answer our questions. They were able to assess her needs and find an amazing live-in Care Professional. It’s such a weight off my mind. And I can hear from our catch-up calls that she is improving and feeling more confident each day,” said Alistair*, nephew of Vitale's live-in care client.

Vitale Care’s Registered Manager Nicola Munday recommends that people do their research when choosing a live-in care provider. “Look for reputable live-in care providers in your area. Check out their reviews. How open and transparent are they in answering your questions? How do they match live-in Care Professionals with clients?” she advises.

Nicola added, “You can read verified reviews about Vitale Care here. We’re very proud that many clients and their loved ones give our care a 5-star rating.”

*Names have been changed to preserve client confidentiality