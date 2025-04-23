Volunteer Alex Beckett achieves Coxswain at Newhaven RNLI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven RNLI is proud to announce that volunteer crew member Alex Beckett, who also serves as Ambulance Operations Manager with SECAMB, has officially qualified as Coxswain.

Since joining the RNLI in June 2018, Alex has dedicated himself to developing the skills necessary for this vital role.

After over three years of intensive training both on station at Newhaven and at the RNLI’s training college in Poole, Alex is now fully certified to take command of Newhaven’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat operations at sea.

This prestigious achievement comes after completing over 1,075 hours of training and attending 94 incidents along the Sussex coast.

Alex Beckett, Coxswain, says: ‘It’s an honour to take on the role of Coxswain. The training has been challenging but enormously rewarding.

‘I’ve been fortunate to learn from some of the best at Newhaven and beyond. I’m grateful to be part of a crew so committed to saving lives at sea.’

Alex’s final assessments were conducted by Dave Needham, one of the RNLI’s Coastal Lifeboat Trainers, who is external to the station.

The pass-out process involved rigorous onshore and offshore testing, covering navigation, search and rescue coordination, command leadership, and emergency procedures.

Alex is also qualified as a Navigator, First Aider and is also volunteer crew on Newhaven’s D class in-shore lifeboat.

Roger Cohen MBE, Lifeboat Operations Manager, says: ‘Alex has shown exceptional commitment and professionalism throughout his training. We are incredibly proud to see him step into this important leadership role.’

This milestone further strengthens the capability of Newhaven RNLI’s lifesaving service, ensuring the station remains ready to respond when their help is needed, keeping people safe along our coast.

Key facts about the RNLI

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.