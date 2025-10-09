Volunteer TimeBank: Connecting skills, charities, and communities in West Sussex
With VTB, volunteering is reimagined: it’s simple, dynamic, and rewarding for everyone involved.
How it Works
- For charities: VTB offers instant connection to skilled, motivated volunteers without the need to trawl through outdated databases. Opportunities can be shared and filled quickly, reducing overheads and boosting fundraising potential.
- For volunteers: Every hour given is an hour earned. Volunteers can “bank” their time as credits to redeem for help in the future—whether that’s tutoring, a lift, or support from another “Champion volunteer.” Volunteers also gain official, endorsed community hours—perfect for CVs, university applications, or career progression.
- For communities: The cycle of giving and receiving strengthens local support networks, improves wellbeing, and encourages long-term engagement.
Why Join Volunteer TimeBank?
- Instant connection: Matching volunteers’ skills and interests with real-time charity needs—no more database trawling or long application forms.
- Recognition: Volunteers receive verified activity reports, a valuable boost for students and for those seeking jobs, work experience, or apprenticeships.
- Sustainability: 50% of every volunteer’s annual £10 membership goes directly to their chosen charity.
- Fun and rewarding: Volunteering is made flexible, engaging, and inclusive, ensuring everyone can give back at their own pace.
Focus on Young People
A key focus of VTB is to help young people take their first steps into volunteering. By making it accessible, fun, and rewarding, VTB encourages students and school leavers to build confidence, gain real-world experience, and create pathways into employment.
Vanessa Busek, Founder and Chief Executive of VTB, said: “Volunteer TimeBank is about creating a win-win-win system: charities get the support they need, volunteers gain recognition and rewards, and communities grow stronger together. If we are fortunate, don’t build higher fences – make our table longer! We’d love the opportunity to explore how VTB could support local organisations in West Sussex, while also helping young people get a foot on the ladder. We are all about collaboration – so please get in touch or check us out at www.volunteertimebank.com.”
Get Involved
Charities and volunteers can join today at:
Together, we can make every hour count—strengthening communities, one hour at a time.
Contact:
Vanessa Busek
Founder & Chief Executive, Volunteer TimeBank