Volunteering helps ‘you meet amazing people who’ve led extraordinary lives’

At Guild Care’s three care homes in Worthing and the charity’s Haviland House Day Service for people living with dementia and their carers, a valuable team of volunteers helps to support the residents and members, alongside the 24/7 care, in a warm, welcoming environment.

Volunteering with older adults and people living with dementia is a great way to connect with people and hear their unique life stories over a cup of tea or coffee. While Guild Care’s staff handle any medical care or complex tasks, volunteers can focus on bringing a smile through conversations, shared activities, and simple companionship.

Anne became a volunteer at Haviland House Day Services after the pandemic, a role she enjoys after having a successful career.

“I’ve done quite a bit of volunteering over the years, and I was looking for something to do after lockdown,” said Anne. “I come for one day a week, helping people living with dementia who use our service to enjoy their day with us, which means lots of teas and coffees and chatting to people about their special interests or joining the activities. You meet some amazing people who’ve led such interesting lives.”

Volunteers are valuable team members at Guild Care’s residential care homes too. Just an hour a week can offer a listening ear, a comforting smile, and quality time to help residents feel connected and engaged with the world around them.

Anne finds her time at Haviland House Day Service to be a rewarding way to spend part of her week. “Volunteering is such a positive thing to do,” she said. “In a way, you’re extra support so it’s not like work, where you have all the responsibility - with volunteering you can just enjoy it! You don’t expect it, but there’s nothing nice than a thank you at the end of the day.”

For anyone considering becoming a volunteer but concerned about the commitment, helping at Guild Care’s homes and services are flexible. Whether you can spend an hour or a day per week, or you’d prefer to focus on occasional fundraising events, volunteer roles are available to suit almost everyone’s time and talents. Guild Care’s volunteer team will try and find the role that would suit you best.

If you’re interested in volunteering, take the first step by getting in touch with the friendly volunteer team at Guild Care on [email protected] or call the team on 01903 600602.