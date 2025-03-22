Volunteers clear around the Spike Milligan World War 2 pillbox at Galley Hill, Bexhill

A group of local people, with sponsors, want to clear around the Spike Milligan pillbox mentioned in his first book of war memories of Bexhill.

We want to create safe access to this WW2 site and erect a plaque with its history.

The group is prepared to do the work and upkeep free of charge. School children, both local and visitors, could learn on site of Bexhill during war time.

If you would like to get involved contact me, Paul Minter.