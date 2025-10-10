Volunteers get ready for The Beacon Poppy Appeal 2025

Preparations are at an advanced stage for this year’s Poppy Appeal, which takes centre stage at The Beacon shopping centre from Thursday October 23 to Tuesday November 11.

The army of volunteers will be hoping to match last year’s amazing total of £30,000 in The Beacon and an incredible £100,000 across the whole of Eastbourne.

A range of poppy items have been delivered to the Eastbourne Royal British Legion (RBL) team, headed up by Allan Leith, chairman of the Eastbourne branch of the RBL and an army veteran.

Volunteers will be using the Gather community space to store merchandise and organise their team for the most important fundraising event for the armed forces community, whether regular, reserve, veterans or families.

Cadets, volunteers and veterans prepare for the start of Poppy collections in The Beacon shopping centre from Thursday October 23.

More than a dozen retailers will be playing their part by hosting poppy boxes and collection tins.

The Appeal is the biggest fundraiser in the shopping centre. Buying a poppy has never been easier, with card machines and QR codes available in addition to cash donations.

The range of poppies available now includes paper and plastic poppies, as well as large poppies, badges, wreaths and pens.

“For our first weekend, my team of fantastic volunteers are expected to be busier than ever,” Allan said. “We are hoping for a steady stream of people supporting the appeal and buying poppies.

“There is a real awareness of the importance of Poppy sales and the fantastic work carried out by the Royal British Legion,” Allan continued. “I would urge everybody to find time to come and see us and donate a bit of money to this fantastic cause.”

Mark Powell, General Manager of The Beacon Centre, said he was delighted to once again welcome Allan and his team into the shopping centre.

“At this time of year, many of us will remember the huge sacrifices people have made during times of war, but also of the generosity of our shoppers and visitors in offering so much support to the Appeal at this crucial time of year,” Mark said.

Poppies will be on sale every day from October 23 in the centre until Tuesday November 11. Volunteers will be on hand from 10am – 5pm.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members and 110 ,000 volunteers. The charity supports members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The support covers a vast range of areas, including health, debt, homelessness, mental health and unemployment.