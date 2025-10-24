Volunteers given qualification to continue exercise classes in Polegate, Uckfield and Crowborough

Wealden residents are being asked to get involved to help keep free outdoor fitness sessions running in Heathfield, Polegate, Uckfield, and Crowborough.

Our Parks, a programme which aims to give the local community exercise classes was originally funded by the East Sussex Public Health (ESPH) through the ‘Tackling Inequalities through Physical Activity’ fund. The programme faced uncertainty following the end of the funding agreement in September 2025.

Wealden District Council has stepped in temporarily to fund the continuation of the programme until the end of December 2025, whilst it explores long-term solutions.

A key feature of the Our Parks model is the ‘Coach Parker’ initiative, which empowers local participants to become qualified volunteer instructors to teach these classes. These individuals receive free accredited training to lead these outdoor group sessions such as Bootcamps, HiiT, and circuit training.

Several ‘Coach Parkers’ are already delivering sessions across Wealden, contributing to the programme’s long-term sustainability. Wealden District Council and Our Parks are now working together to expand this model, with the goal of having at least two ‘Coach Parkers’ in each location by January 2026.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “We’re calling on residents in Wealden to step forward and help keep these much-loved free exercise sessions running in our communities. By training as a volunteer, you’ll play a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of your communities.”

To support this, a communications campaign will soon be launched by Our Parks, with WDC’s backing, to recruit more volunteers and promote the benefits of becoming a Coach Parker. For further information on the ‘Coach Parker’ programme and the Our Parks model please go to www.coachparker.org.uk or email [email protected]