Volunteers help keep Horsham Park beautiful
Despite the success of the clean-up, volunteers were disheartened to see so much litter, especially with plenty of bins available throughout the park.
The Friends of Horsham Park is a volunteer group committed to protecting, enhancing, and promoting the park for the benefit of the community and local wildlife. Their efforts include weekly gardening sessions, partnership with Horsham District Council to improve the park, and campaigning to secure its future through Fields in Trust status.
Friends volunteers with their rubbish haul.
Thanks to these ongoing efforts, the park has earned multiple awards, including the Green Flag, South & Southeast In Bloom Award, and a nomination as one of the UK’s favourite parks.
With over 600 members, the group sends out a monthly newsletter to keep everyone informed and involved.
Join for free at friendsofhorshampark.co.uk