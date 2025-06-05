Volunteers honoured at St Catherine's Hospice awards ceremony

Hosted by hospice patron and broadcaster Nicholas Owen, with support from St Catherine’s Chief Executive, Giles Tomsett, the afternoon event recognised the invaluable contribution of volunteers from across the charity, some of whom have been giving their time, energy and expertise for decades.

The awards, which coincided with National Volunteers’ Week, highlighted the extraordinary impact volunteers make across every corner of the hospice. This includes patient care, supporting in the hospice kitchen, helping with administrative tasks, and raising much-needed income in charity shops and at community events.

Over 100 guests gathered to enjoy a warm and reflective afternoon, which was kindly sponsored by Crowne Plaza - London Gatwick. The event included speeches, an award ceremony and a celebratory afternoon tea.

In total, 43 volunteers received Long Service Awards, marking milestone anniversaries from five to an incredible 40 years of volunteering. Together, these individuals have given an astonishing 585 years of service to St Catherine’s.

Alongside the Long Service Awards, six special awards were also presented, following a record 45 nominations, across the following categories:

Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering

Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering (under the age of 25)

Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising Volunteering

Volunteer Team of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering Demonstrating our Hospice Values

Volunteer of the Year 2025

Eileen Dunn was awarded for her outstanding contribution to volunteering, demonstrating the hospice values. Eileen said:

“I am so proud and overwhelmed to receive such a prestigious award from my colleagues at St Catherine’s. Volunteering has added a new chapter to my life and the team always make me feel so valued when I come in for my volunteering shift. The awards ceremony was a really special afternoon full of celebration that highlighted how much St Catherine's appreciates all of their volunteers.”

In his remarks Giles Tomsett paid tribute to the dedication and compassion shown by every volunteer:

“At St Catherine’s we’re supported by nearly 1000 dedicated volunteers. You each make a difference, not only to the individuals we care for, but to the entire community we serve. Whether you’ve been with us for four months or four decades, your contribution is deeply valued. This event is our chance to say thank you, and to share in the joy of your individual and group achievements.”

For more information on how to get involved in volunteering at the hospice visit www.stch.org.uk/volunteer.

