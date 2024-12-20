Volunteers needed for Macmillan in Worthing

Could you bring your listening skills and empathy and help us provide information and support to people affected by cancer by signposting them to the appropriate resources available. Together, we can be right there for people with cancer.

At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got.

Are you empathetic with good listening skills?

Then we would love you to join our team as an Information and Support Outreach Volunteer and help us provide information and support to people affected by cancer.

Information & Support area a the Amberly Unit in Worthing

By sharing your skills and time, you’ll use and develop your communication and customer service skills and meet new people as part of a friendly team that makes a difference. Together, we can be right there for people with cancer.

We are currently looking for volunteers who are able to volunteer from 10:00 am till 2pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Amberly Unit at Worthing Hospital

If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!

For more details visit www.macmillan.org.uk/volunteering and search for volunteering opportunities in Worthing and look for the Information and Support Outreach Volunteer (Amberly Unit at Worthing Hospital) role.