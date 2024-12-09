Volunteers needed for new club for older residents in Hailsham

Organisers of a new weekly club for over 55s in Hailsham, scheduled to launch early next year, are seeking volunteers to support the project and help make a difference in the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'The Railway Club', established to help older residents who are experiencing social isolation or who are struggling to keep warm, will be part-funded by the Town Council - which has also provided a suitable venue. The Town Council wishes to thank Eastbourne & Wealden U3A, which kindly gave a 'warm space' grant of £250 towards the project, which will go towards the provision of refreshments and a soup cooker.

Club sessions will take place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm, commencing on January 8, 2025. The club will be open to anyone aged 55 or over who are struggling to stay warm at home, or who are experiencing social isolation and would like to chat with others and meet new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available, and people are encouraged to bring board games, books, jigsaw puzzles and other activities with them. Project organisers aim to invite speakers to attend some sessions and talk about various topics.

The Railway Club, Hailsham

The club will be inclusive, disabled-friendly and accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters. Entry will be free, although a donation towards refreshments provided would be welcome.

Organisers are looking for enthusiastic people to fill volunteer roles, who will be available for some (or all) of the three-hour weekly sessions taking place on Wednesday. Duties will include welcoming guests, chatting to visitors, serving refreshments, helping with any clearing away/washing up and organising various games and activities.

Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help operate the club sessions should email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Warmth, shelter and community connections are all basic human needs and meeting those needs is what all councils should provide where possible, as essential to human dignity for all its residents," said Deputy Town Mayor and project co-organiser Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts.

"I'm delighted that town councillors and Hailsham Youth Service have agreed to The Station premises to be used for this purpose, to offer a haven and warm location for people to come and sit, have a hot drink and chat to other people."

"With the loss of the winter fuel allowance for many, together with rising energy costs, heating or eating is a very real issue. The aim of the club would be a friendly place to come, to be warm, have social interaction, meet new people, play games or just chat if that’s what they want to do."

"We hope as many people as possible come forward to offer their support for the project and give some of their time to help run the weekly sessions. It's a fun volunteering role where you get to meet lots of people and have lots of laughs in the process. So why not help us by volunteering and making this new venture a success?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project co-organiser Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "We're all concerned about the town's residents and what cost-of-living issues many older people might face this winter. Warm hubs and similar facilities where people can keep warm and meet others are now becoming widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils opening them because it is necessary in many cases."

"The Town Council's recent discussions concerning the opening of The Railway Club have been both necessary and highly productive, and we will continue to do everything we can right to try and protect our older and more vulnerable residents."

"Regarding the volunteering opportunities coming about from this new club, if you’d like to be part of our volunteer family, we'd love to hear from you!"