Volunteers needed in Uckfield and Hailsham
Wealden Citizens Advice are looking for volunteer advisers in their Uckfield and Hailsham offices.
No experience is necessary and full training will be given.
This is a rewarding role where you will answer the phone and help client's resolve their problems, learn new skills and meet friendly people.
