Volunteers Restore Bognor Library Community Garden

Community is at the heart of everything Aldingbourne Trust does, and their latest volunteering project at the Bognor Library Community Garden is just another shining example.

Led by their passionate Volunteer Coordinator, Tracy Milward, a dedicated team of volunteers has been gathering every Thursday morning to breathe new life into this previously neglected space.

The Bognor Library Community Garden was initially funded by a generous £10,000 donation from Southern Water in 2018. Established to promote social cohesion through the joys of gardening, the garden was officially opened in 2019 and maintained for several years. However, last year saw the garden left unattended. Now, thanks to the renewed efforts of the Trust’s volunteers and a generous £200 donation from Covers in Bognor—a local builders merchant—the garden is being transformed once again into a vibrant community space.

Gemma Baldwin, Head of People & Development at the Aldingbourne Trust, shared, “The garden is looking fantastic! Thank you, Tracy, to you and your team of volunteers—you’ve done an amazing job.”

Southern Water volunteers get stuck into painting the garden fence

The garden will also serve as a gathering place for various groups within the Trust’s network, including MyNetwork, MyNetwork Plus, and other events. The goal is to ensure that the garden becomes a welcoming haven for everyone in the community.

