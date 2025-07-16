Volunteers serve up community spirit, cooking for 40 at Crawley Open House

UK Power Networks staff prepared lunch for 40 guests facing homelessness at Crawley Open House.

Volunteers from the company cooked chicken and vegetarian curry, followed by apple crumble for dessert, at the shelter adjacent to UK Power Networks’ local depot on Stephenson Way, Crawley.

Crawley Open House is a busy charity that offers accommodation, meals, and support services to individuals sleeping rough across Sussex towns including Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham, and Haywards Heath.

UK Power Networks contributed £200 towards the cost of ingredients. Volunteers selected the recipes and managed all food preparation in the Crawley Open House kitchen, marking their first experience cooking for such a large group.

Paul Yiu, from Crawley Open House, said: “There are 24 men and women living in our high-support hostel every night of the year, and most of them are here for lunch. We were so grateful to Sharon and her team from UK Power Networks for bringing in all the ingredients to make a delicious curry, followed by apple crumble - a perfect combination! They were a joy to have around, everyone really loved the food and we hope more teams from our neighbours might want to do something similar?”

Natalie Saunders, a volunteer from UK Power Networks, said: “As a resident near Crawley Open House, I was keen to support my local community. The charity is widely recognised for its impact working with people experiencing homelessness and food poverty.”

As part of the event, staff collected food and toiletries to help those in need. It was organised through the company’s Donate a Day scheme, which gives employees two paid days per year to volunteer in their local communities.

She added: “Preparing a meal for 40 people was quite different from my usual role in front of a computer, but preparing a one-pot dish made it manageable.”

The event was organised by Sharon Bond, a finance manager at UK Power Networks.

Crawley Open House provides shelter for people who would otherwise be sleeping rough throughout Sussex. It remains the only high-support residential homeless shelter within a 25-mile radius and continues to face significant demand.

To find out more about the charity’s work, visit the Crawley Open House website.