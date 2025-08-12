Volunteers sought to help shape major women's history project

The Novium Museum is inviting members of the public to get involved in its major new project, ChichestHER: Their Story, Our Inspiration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Novium Museum is inviting members of the public to get involved in its major new project, ChichestHER: Their Story, Our Inspiration.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, ‘ChichestHER’ will shine a light on the remarkable lives and achievements of women across the Chichester District — past and present — and culminate in a headline exhibition opening at The Novium Museum in Chichester in October 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum is calling on volunteers to support this important work by helping to uncover stories, identify objects, and preserve them for future generations.

The Novium Museum

Two volunteer roles are now open for applications:

Research Volunteers will help investigate the lives of local women using archives and collections, supporting the development of future exhibition content.

Digitisation Volunteers will work with the museum’s collection, photographing and recording relevant objects and ephemera, helping to create a digital record of women’s lives in the district.

These roles are ideal for people with an interest in local history, women’s history, or museum practice. Full training will be provided.

The roles will be central to helping to uncover stories that have often been forgotten and ensuring that they’re preserved and celebrated for future generations.

To find out more, members of the public are invited to a coffee afternoon at The Novium Museum on Wednesday 10 September at 1.30pm, where they can meet the team, ask questions, and register interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A volunteer induction will take place on Friday, September 19, with roles beginning shortly after.

To find out more or register your interest, email [email protected], or visit www.thenovium.org/chichesther