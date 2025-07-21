Volunteers: The eyes inside of custody

A Sussex volunteer scheme has been nominated for the King’s Voluntary Award for implementing national improvements to the treatment of detainees in custody.

When someone is arrested, they are usually taken to a police station and held in custody in a cell before they are questioned. When in custody, detainees have legal rights that include: the right to legal advice; medical care; informing someone of their whereabouts; interpretation and translation; protection from unlawful force and appropriate treatment and conditions.

In Sussex, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne oversees a team of over 50 volunteers who go behind bars to check on the treatment and welfare of detainees, ensuring their rights are respected and any concerns reported. The Independent Custody Visitors make unannounced visits to Sussex Police custody centres, these visits can take place at any during the day or night all throughout the year, including bank holidays and Christmas day. Volunteers also provide independent monitoring of the welfare of police dogs at Gatwick and the Border Force Custody Suite in Sussex.

The team can make recommendations for improvements and the Sussex team have seen many of their suggestions become national custody legislation.

Recently, the Sussex ICV scheme who hold a platinum level accreditation have been nominated for the Kings Voluntary Award.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The role of an ICV isn’t an easy one, it requires lots of training and having an eye for detail as well as not being afraid to challenge and raise concerns.

"Volunteers tell me it is a role that is extremely fulfilling. They aren’t there to find out why someone is in custody but to ensure their fair and appropriate treatment. Volunteers can face a variety of situations – they may come across a young person who has never had an interaction with the police before, or someone who doesn’t speak English and needs help with translation. They are a crucial resource and their reports back to me help to hold our county’s police force to account.

“In order to get the best outcomes for victims, we want and need detainees to engage with the criminal justice system, this includes interviews in custody. If detainees haven’t slept, haven’t eaten or are suffering from health issues, it’s highly likely they won’t be able to engage fully with the process. Detainees are innocent until proven guilty, and it is vital their rights and dignity are upheld.”

Neil Hart, Sussex ICV said: “My first visit was a bit of an eye opener. A person who is detained in police custody is likely experiencing a crisis, and the reaction to that crisis takes many forms - from calm acceptance at one end of the scale, to extreme anger and even suicidal behaviour at the other. Observing these reactions and how the custody staff dealt with them was outside my comfort zone and I quickly had to develop an understanding while keeping up an incisive observation of what was going on.

“Our observations of the custody process and staff have resulted in a number of innovations, such as securing national change to lighting standards in cells - meaning detainees are able to sleep but lighting is kept high enough to maintain security. It’s an extremely rewarding role helping the Commissioner hold the police to account by providing independent oversight of the custody process."