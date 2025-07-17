Volunteers wanted for some summer festival fun

International development charity Christian Aid is on the lookout for volunteers to help at two festivals this summer - one of them in West Sussex.

Big Church Festival takes place from August 22-24 at the Wiston Estate in West Sussex. Its founders say it’s a celebration, a worship party, a family gathering and a kind of modern pilgrimage as thousands travel from near and far to take part.

The Greenbelt Festival, is held at Boughton House, near Kettering, from August 21-24 and is billed as somewhere artistry meets activism, the secular meets the spiritual, and politics meets positivity.

Christian Aid will be at both events and is recruiting a team of volunteers with great people skills and a keen interest in international development to help out.

The charity has partnered with Greenbelt for more than 30 years and this year it is partnering with Big Church as well – it says volunteers will play a big part in making Christian Aid's presence known.

Community events and volunteering officer at Christian Aid, Lilli Kenyon, explained: “We are looking for people who will join us to help explain some of the work of Christian Aid and encourage festival-goers to find out more about what we do.

“It’s a great opportunity to use or gain skills in teamwork, fundraising and event management and customer service.

“If you join us for a daily six-hour shift, you’ll get to enjoy a weekend full of live worship, performances, talks, stalls, workshops and more! You can camp on site for the full experience and receive food and shower vouchers, as well as compensation for travel expenses.

“We really hope our dynamic teams will spark interesting conversations and forge new relationships.”

Anyone interested in joining one of the festival teams can find out more and apply by visiting: Festival volunteering with Christian Aid | Christian Aid.