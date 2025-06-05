Volunteers’ Week 2025 | How volunteers bring the story of Chichester Cathedral to life

Monday 2nd – Sunday 8th June marks Volunteers’ Week - an annual UK-wide campaign held June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers. To mark the occasion, Chichester Cathedral’s Visitor Experience Manager Rebecca Lewry-Gray shares her experience of working with the volunteer Guides.

On this dreary Thursday, during Volunteers’ Week,, I can’t help but daydream about the summer.

The Cathedral diary is full. Our regular rhythm of services and events continues, with additions like TrinityFest on the Green, open air theatre in Paradise Garden, and opportunities to view the Cathedral’s nesting peregrine falcons with incoming Open Days. There’s lots for visitors to experience!

However, there is a regular Cathedral activity that you may have missed: Cathedral volunteers are on duty Monday - Saturday delivering guided tours* for our many visitors, pilgrims and groups.

There’s something very special about exploring a sacred place like the Cathedral with a Guide, - these dedicated volunteers bring the Cathedral to life through stories, humour, and emotion, adjusting their tour to fit the needs of our visitors. You’re not just listening to a script, you’re having a conversation, discovering layers of meaning that aren’t in a guidebook, or even accessible online.

So many of our Guides have deep connections to the Cathedral, some worship here, others have a passion for our incredible collection of modern art, our world-class music – or, of course, the Cathedral’s breath-taking architecture. Such passion is evident in the amount of time they give to us - did you know that volunteers in the Cathedral’s Welcome Team gift around 950 hours of their time every month?

It’s that flexibility, warmth, and human touch that makes a Guided Tour feel less like a lecture and more like stepping into a story; something that is important when exploring 950 years of history – a special anniversary which we’re celebrating this year, in 2025.

Our online reviews rave about our Guides and the impact that a Tour has on a visitors’ understanding and enjoyment of the Cathedral, I’m very happy to say that one recent visitor thought a Cathedral tour was “…one of the best we've ever been on”.

A guide shows a tour group the Cathedral's Chagall window, which has vibrant red stained glass

A chance to join a dedicated team

We are now seeking more individuals to train as Cathedral Guides. Visit our website to learn more about this opportunity: WWW.CHICHESTERCATHEDRAL.ORG.UK/VOLUNTEER

Save the date! We will also be hosting a drop in session in the Cathedral on Saturday the 18th of October (10.00am - 12.00pm) for those would prefer to see our Guides in action.

* Guided Tours taking place Monday – Saturday, 11.30am and 2.30pm (£6.00 per person, no prior booking required). Spire Visits take place Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 12.00pm (£20.00, prior booking encouraged but also available on the door. See: CHICHESTERCATHEDRAL.ORG.UK).