Vote for Havens Food Cooperative in the Pride of Britain Funding Awards – help us secure vital funding!
Havens Food Cooperative collects and redistributes surplus food from local stores in order to reduce waste and support those at risk of food insecurity. The project rescues up to 3 tonnes of food weekly and supports hundreds of individuals, families and groups through its community pantry and pop up pantries.
How to Vote for Havens Food Cooperative
Supporting us is quick and easy:
https://data.reachplc.com/250124925273049
All you have to do is follow the link > select South East > choose 'Havens Food Cooperative' > accept the T&Cs > submit your vote!
Can’t Vote but Want to Help?
If you’d like to support us further, please consider making a donation via our Local Giving page: localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunityhub
Every contribution, big or small, helps us continue to provide affordable food, reduce waste, and support local families.
Thank you for your support!