Vote for Havens Food Cooperative in the Pride of Britain Funding Awards – help us secure vital funding!

By Francesca Lowton
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
We’re thrilled to announce that Havens Food Cooperative has been nominated for the Pride of Britain Funding Awards—and we need your support! By voting for us you can help us to secure much-needed funding to continue our vital work fighting food waste and tackling food insecurity in our community.

Havens Food Cooperative collects and redistributes surplus food from local stores in order to reduce waste and support those at risk of food insecurity. The project rescues up to 3 tonnes of food weekly and supports hundreds of individuals, families and groups through its community pantry and pop up pantries.

How to Vote for Havens Food Cooperative

Supporting us is quick and easy:

Vote for Havens Food Cooperativeplaceholder image
Vote for Havens Food Cooperative

https://data.reachplc.com/250124925273049

All you have to do is follow the link > select South East > choose 'Havens Food Cooperative' > accept the T&Cs > submit your vote!

Can’t Vote but Want to Help?

If you’d like to support us further, please consider making a donation via our Local Giving page: localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunityhub

Every contribution, big or small, helps us continue to provide affordable food, reduce waste, and support local families.

Thank you for your support!

