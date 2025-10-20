Vote for your favourite nature photo

Sussex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition judges, local wildlife expert and professional photographer David Plummer alongside wildlife photographer Lisa Saw, recently faced the challenge of selecting just 12 finalists from hundreds of truly outstanding entries. We're thrilled to announce that the shortlist has now been revealed. All photos we taken on Trust nature reserves, including Rye Harbour, Woods Mill and Iping Common.
Now it's over to you – browse through the final twelve photographs and vote for your favourite!
Voting closes on Monday 3 November 2025. The overall winner will be announced later in November.
