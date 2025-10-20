12 finalists in 'Our Nature Reserve' competitionplaceholder image
Vote for your favourite nature photo

By Richard Cobden
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 19:18 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
The finalists in Sussex Wildlife Trust's photo competition have been announced.

Sussex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition judges, local wildlife expert and professional photographer David Plummer alongside wildlife photographer Lisa Saw, recently faced the challenge of selecting just 12 finalists from hundreds of truly outstanding entries. We're thrilled to announce that the shortlist has now been revealed. All photos we taken on Trust nature reserves, including Rye Harbour, Woods Mill and Iping Common.

Now it's over to you – browse through the final twelve photographs and vote for your favourite!

Voting closes on Monday 3 November 2025. The overall winner will be announced later in November.

Hovering Little Tern

1. Contributed

Hovering Little Tern Photo: Submitted

Fiery Heathland Dawn at Stedham Common

2. Contributed

Fiery Heathland Dawn at Stedham Common Photo: Submitted

Reed Bunting

3. Contributed

Reed Bunting Photo: Submitted

Bird’s Nest Fungi

4. Contributed

Bird’s Nest Fungi Photo: Submitted

